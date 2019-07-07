KEEGAN, Donald F.
Don was born Feb. 5, 1941 in Richland Center, WI. He fought a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma for almost three years, but Myeloma was the victor July 1, 2019. He graduated from University of Wisconsin in Madison with a degree in mechanical engineering and headed to the warm south, where he was employed by Douglas Aircraft. Three years later, he came further south, where he was employed for 31 years at Honeywell in the Environmental Lab from where he was supervisor and oversaw testing of guidance systems for the space shuttles. His next job, which he loved, was playing golf. A member of Seminole Lake CC for 23 years, he enjoyed playing with his many friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat; son Don Jr. (Kim); stepson, Craig Heckman (Laura); stepdaughter, Tricia Greenberg (Richard); brother, Robert Keegan of Wisconsin; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Hospice or MM research foundation. Celebration of Life at a later date.
R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019