Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
1936 - 2019
FAEHNER, Donald J. Born September 13, 1936 and passed peacefully in his sleep November 21, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Florence; daughters, Patricia McGroary (Dan), Mary Ellen Vanaken (Daniel); son, Michael Faehner; and three grandchildren, Megan Heffernan, Kimberly and Matthew McGroary. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26 from 5-7 pm at Curlew Hills Funeral Home; The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 10 am at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Donald's name to a . Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
