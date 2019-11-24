|
FAEHNER, Donald J. Born September 13, 1936 and passed peacefully in his sleep November 21, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Florence; daughters, Patricia McGroary (Dan), Mary Ellen Vanaken (Daniel); son, Michael Faehner; and three grandchildren, Megan Heffernan, Kimberly and Matthew McGroary. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26 from 5-7 pm at Curlew Hills Funeral Home; The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 10 am at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Donald's name to a . Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019