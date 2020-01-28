Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Falk. View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremations 4911 Allen Rd Zephyrhills , FL 33541 (813)-395-6988 Send Flowers Obituary

FALK, Donald Joseph born on November 17, 1960, passed away on January 21, 2020. We lost Donald earlier this week as a result of complications from living as a paraplegic for forty years. He had bravely accepted and lived with his paralysis with courage and quiet dignity from the time he was 19 until 59 years old. Donald was a beloved son to his parents Arthur S. Falk and Margaret L. Falk (predeceased). He is survived by his father, Arthur S. Falk, Sr. and father's wife, Shelly J. Falk; his brothers, Arthur S. Falk Jr. and Edward J. Falk; his sisters, Patricia E. Vroegindewey and Jennifer L. Falk. He was an adoring uncle and is survived by five nieces. He will be sincerely missed by many cousins, aunts, and friends as well. Don was raised in Lynbrook, New York but lived much of his latter life in Florida, most recently Holiday, Florida. Don was an active, fun-loving, and friendly young boy. He enjoyed sports and played on several teams, earning awards and trophies. He grew up to be a friendly, kind, and talented man. As a child he was a stellar baseball player and loved playing his guitar. As an adult he had to forfeit his baseball career but became a fine musician. He was the lead singer and guitarist in the band he started which was popular for many years. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Don's family would appreciate donations for spinal cord injury research to: Christopher & Dane Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Ste. 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078. Online donations:

