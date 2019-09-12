FELIX, Donald Alfred 86, passed Sept. 5, 2019. Husband of the late Lois H. (Robinson) Felix; father of Donald C. (late Deborah), David L. Felix, Mrs. Arthur (Diane K.) Austin, Jr., Darrell E. Felix and Gail L. Felix; brother of the late Charles J. Felix. Mr. Felix is survived by 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A native of Buffalo, New York and former resident of Key West, Florida and Sebring, Florida. Mr. Felix will be cremated. Donations in lieu of flowers to , or Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019