GLASSEY, Donald D.C. of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away at home August 29, 2019. Dr. Glassey, or "Doctor Don," as he was affectionately known, was born in 1946. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Glassey; his daughters, Alexandra Brown and Kristin Adams; grandchildren, Andrew and William Adams; surrogate daughter, Lisa Buchek; surrogate granddaughters, Briana Wilson and Olivia Higgins. A retired chiropractor, Dr. Glassey contributed his talents by volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Veterans Hospital Hospice, and by teaching meditation classes for area Yoga studios and for the Unity Church of Clearwater. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 28, at 2 pm, at the Unity Church of Clearwater (727)531-0992. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice/Empath Health.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019