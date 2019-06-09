Donald H. DAVIS

DAVIS, Donald H.

age 87, of League City, Texas and formerly of Seminole, Florida, passed away on May 8, 2019. A renowned teacher at St. Petersburg College for 24 years, he made true be-lievers out of his students and touched the lives of many. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Nancy; two sons, Steve and Chris; daughter-in-law, Dian; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019
