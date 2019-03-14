Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald H. HAINES. View Sign





80, of Cleveland, GA, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Mr. Haines was born in Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Miriam Holdeman Haines. He was owner of All Tools Warehouse in St. Petersburg, a member of Masonic Lodge for 55 years, and he served in the US Army Military Band. Mr. Haines was a member of the Presbyterian Faith. He is survived by wife, Mariquita Haines, Cleveland and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Susan Barnett, Oldsmar, FL. The family will receive friends from 4-5 pm Thursday at Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. A private interment will be at The Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Malvern, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smithgall Woods Humane Society, 4823 Helen Hwy., Cleveland, GA 30528. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit online:



www.barrettfh.com



Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, GA





HAINES, Donald H.80, of Cleveland, GA, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Mr. Haines was born in Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Miriam Holdeman Haines. He was owner of All Tools Warehouse in St. Petersburg, a member of Masonic Lodge for 55 years, and he served in the US Army Military Band. Mr. Haines was a member of the Presbyterian Faith. He is survived by wife, Mariquita Haines, Cleveland and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Susan Barnett, Oldsmar, FL. The family will receive friends from 4-5 pm Thursday at Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. A private interment will be at The Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Malvern, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smithgall Woods Humane Society, 4823 Helen Hwy., Cleveland, GA 30528. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit online:Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, GA Funeral Home Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland

118 North Brooks Street P.O. Box 825

Cleveland , GA 30528

(706) 865-3101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close