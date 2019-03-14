HAINES, Donald H.
80, of Cleveland, GA, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Mr. Haines was born in Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Miriam Holdeman Haines. He was owner of All Tools Warehouse in St. Petersburg, a member of Masonic Lodge for 55 years, and he served in the US Army Military Band. Mr. Haines was a member of the Presbyterian Faith. He is survived by wife, Mariquita Haines, Cleveland and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Susan Barnett, Oldsmar, FL. The family will receive friends from 4-5 pm Thursday at Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. A private interment will be at The Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Malvern, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smithgall Woods Humane Society, 4823 Helen Hwy., Cleveland, GA 30528. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit online:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019