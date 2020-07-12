1/1
Donald HANTO
HANTO, Donald C. Colonel USAF Retired, took his final flight Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Don graduated from Montana State University college of Engineering in 1951, later earning a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. He joined the Air Force after college and began his career as a fighter pilot. After his 29 year military career, Don retired in Tampa and joined PGAL Inc. Architecture and Engineering, beginning a 22 year career in Civil Engineering. Using his flying experience, he redesigned runways at Tampa International and Vandenberg Airport, among other projects. A member of Messiah Lutheran Church for 30 years, he used his engineering skills to facilitate the development of the church campus. He also joined friends who love golf as much as he did. Donald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia Anne Franks Hanto; daughter, Elizabeth Hanto DeWeese and David of Tampa; and son, Donald Andrew Hanto and Lauren of Pensacola; six grandchildren, Lauren DeWeese, Megan DeWeese, Katherine DeWeese, Andrew Hanto, Samuel Hanto, and Elin Hanto. He is also survived by daughters, Cassandra Hanto Sammons and Peter, of Boston, MA; and Kimberlee Hanto and Dennis Burns of Boulder, Co. He was predeceased by his parents and five brothers and sisters. Laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
8139682231
