HARRELL, Donald Bancroft "Donnie" 69, Of Clearwater, passed away July 28, 2019. Born in New York, at the age of 10 his family moved to Belleair. After attending Clearwater High School, Donald was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam from 68-69. He was wounded in action on June 6, 1969 and awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and many others for his service to our country. Upon arriving home, he started a real estate career with Maconi Homes and Arthur Rutenberg. In 1994, Donald joined Monin Gourmet Flavorings being one of the first four employees in America. He retired after 17 years and made lifelong friends with people all across the coffee and flavoring industry. He then co-owned the Big Frog T-shirt store on Gulf to Bay for the next nine years. He started his dream retirement job at The Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, which gave him a special opportunity to spend his last days right where it all started for him in Florida 60 years prior. Donald was known for his ability to tell stories filled with passion and humor and was loved by many across the world. He is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter, Jessica Carter (Brendan); son, Adam; sister, Linda Smith of CO; brother, Russ Harrell of TX; father-in-law, Cewin Johnson of Clearwater Beach, along with many nieces, nephews and members of extended family and friends that he loved very much.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019