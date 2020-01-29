HIGGINBOTHAM, Donald W. "Don" age 76, passed away on Thursday, Dec-ember 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital South in Riverview, Flo- rida. Don was born October 30, 1943, in Athens, Alabama to William Hubert Higginbotham and Ettice Juanita Stanford Higginbotham and has resided in Gibsonton, Florida for the past 29 years. He was a former resident of Port Arthur, Texas and Norfolk, Virginia. Don retired from the United States Navy in 1989, after serving 29 years and served during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2009, from the Overseas Shipholding Group after 34 years of dedicated service. His sons, Dr. Eric Higginbotham and wife, Nicole of Austin, Texas and Jason Higginbotham and wife, Goldie of Mulberry, Florida; sisters, Bobbie Lee of Hartselle, Alabama and Carol Borden of Florence, Alabama; grandsons, Ian, Wade and Jack Higginbotham survive Don. His parents and his five brothers, Doyce, Kenneth, Billy, Tony, and Earl Higginbotham, preceded him in death. A memorial visitation will be held February 1, 2020 from 3-5 pm, at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, Florida 33578. Military honors will conclude the services at 5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020