HILLIARD, Donald Arthur was born September 9, 1958 in Butler, PA and passed January 1, 2020. His family moved to Florida where he graduated from East Bay High school in 1976. Don was one of four children born to Arthur and Delores Hilliard. He was the beloved husband of Pamala Hilliard; beloved father of Heather and Tiffany Hilliard; grandfather of Kylie Hilliard and Kenzie Pickett; brother of Ronald Hilliard; brother-in-law of Robin Barnes; family and friend to countless others. Don loved to dance, work on cars, and fish. He loved making people laugh. A graveside service will be held at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 5416 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL 33578 Feb. 7, 2020 at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020