HOOKOM, Donald W. "Don" 83, of Brooks-ville, FL, passed away August 19, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Don was born in Virginia and spent his retirement years in Florida. Don was an Air Force pilot and mechanical engineer transitioning to aeronautical engineering, following which, he became the owner and director of Hookom-Craver Funeral Home in Milford, OH. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Don was the most kind, loving, gentle, and generous person and was loved by many. He never met a stranger and he gave so much and took so little. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Susan, with whom he shared a great love; his sons, Donald, David, Erik and John; his brother, Jim; many friends; and his cherished Great Danes and Waylon, the Frenchie. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, FL. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019