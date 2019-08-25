Service Information Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory 2 South Lemon Ave Brooksville , FL 34601 (352)-796-6699 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKOM, Donald W. "Don" 83, of Brooks-ville, FL, passed away August 19, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Don was born in Virginia and spent his retirement years in Florida. Don was an Air Force pilot and mechanical engineer transitioning to aeronautical engineering, following which, he became the owner and director of Hookom-Craver Funeral Home in Milford, OH. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Don was the most kind, loving, gentle, and generous person and was loved by many. He never met a stranger and he gave so much and took so little. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Susan, with whom he shared a great love; his sons, Donald, David, Erik and John; his brother, Jim; many friends; and his cherished Great Danes and Waylon, the Frenchie. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, FL. Merritt FH (352)796-6699

HOOKOM, Donald W. "Don" 83, of Brooks-ville, FL, passed away August 19, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Don was born in Virginia and spent his retirement years in Florida. Don was an Air Force pilot and mechanical engineer transitioning to aeronautical engineering, following which, he became the owner and director of Hookom-Craver Funeral Home in Milford, OH. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Don was the most kind, loving, gentle, and generous person and was loved by many. He never met a stranger and he gave so much and took so little. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Susan, with whom he shared a great love; his sons, Donald, David, Erik and John; his brother, Jim; many friends; and his cherished Great Danes and Waylon, the Frenchie. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, FL. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 merrittfuneral.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close