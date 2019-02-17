Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
87, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He served in the United States Navy and was in the Florida police force for 33 years. He loved his country and his family. He was widowed in 2001 from his wife, Gail. He is survived by his son, Grant (Colleen) Savage; brother, Bernard Savage; and girlfriend, Susan Clark. There will be a graveside service 1 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
