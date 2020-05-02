Donald Jernstrom
JERNSTROM, Donald Leon 89, of Weeki Wachee, FL passed away April 24, 2020. He was born in 1930 in Erie, PA. He was a US Navy veteran who served two tours to Korea on the USS Purdy, circling the globe twice. He moved to St. Petersburg, FL after the war and attended St. Petersburg Jr. College and worked for FL Power Corp. In 1959, he met and married Joan. In 1966, he purchased a farm in Zephyrhills, FL and moved Joan and children, Don II and Jan, there. In 1986, he was hired by UF-Star Chinsegut Hill, Brooksville as Senior Tech. He retired as a Farmer and UF/Star in 1997 moving to Weeki Wachee where he and Joan volunteered for the VA, DAV drivers, WW Crime Watch, USCG-Aux Flotilla 15-08, Adopt-a-Road. He is survived by his children, Don II and Jan; grandchildren, Jana Daughtrey (Mike), Brittney, Donald Luke, and Ryan Jernstrom; great-granddaughter, Kaydence Daughtrey; and great-grandson, Gunnar Daugh-trey. In lieu of flowers, take your loved ones to Red Lobster. Burial is at FL National Cemetery at a later date. To sign guest book go to: brewerfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-4991
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Brewer Family
