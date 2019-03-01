Donald John SEIBERT

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald John SEIBERT.

SEIBERT, Donald John

was born Feb. 26, 1935 in Springfield, MA to John LeRoy Seibert and Eleanor Thomas Seibert. He died Feb. 22, 2019 at his home in Land O' Lakes, FL. Memorial service will be at Loyless Funeral Home, Land O' Lakes, March 14, 2 pm.
Funeral Home
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.
Land O'Lakes, FL 34639
(813) 996-6610
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.