SEIBERT, Donald John
was born Feb. 26, 1935 in Springfield, MA to John LeRoy Seibert and Eleanor Thomas Seibert. He died Feb. 22, 2019 at his home in Land O' Lakes, FL. Memorial service will be at Loyless Funeral Home, Land O' Lakes, March 14, 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019