93, passed peacefully on June 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Joyce, Jan (Jim); sons, Donald Jr. (James), David (Kathy), Richard (Michael); grandchildren, Lisa (Mike), David Jr., Christie (Matt); great-granddaughter, Cayla; sister, Carolyn (Mike.) He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Alice Creamer. Don was a Navy veteran, having served in WWII and in the Korean Conflict. A funeral mass will be held at Espiritu Santo Church, Safety Harbor on Friday, June 14, 2 pm followed by burial at Curlew Hills Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Building Fund in Wildwood, Florida.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
