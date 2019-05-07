|
JUCEAM, Donald
passed on Friday May 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gloria; his children, Donald Jr., Kathryn, and Elizabeth, and their spouses. Donald is also survived by his six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his brother, Michael, who all loved him and will miss him greatly. Donald was a U.S. Army veteran, educator, landscape artist, opera enthusiast, stained glass artist, and so much more. Services will be held TODAY, May 7 at Southern Funeral Care located at 10510 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00am, with the service from 10-10:45 am. The burial service will be held at the Bushnell National Military Cemetery at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019