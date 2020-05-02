KAISER, Donald Gavin "Don" Born April 1, 1930 in Louisville, KY, to Edward F. Kaiser and Clarice Bachus Kaiser, Don Kaiser, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at the age of 90 in Sarasota, FL. He was married to the love of his life, Cynthia S. Kaiser, for over 35 years, before her death in 2003. Don was prede-ceased by his wife, Cynthia S. Kaiser. He is survived by his stepsons, John Babcock (Cynthia), Jeffrey Babcock (Brenda), and Peter Babcock (Lynn); sister, Bonnie (Scott); grandchildren, Phil Babcock (Jane), Doug Babcock, Lea Babcock Wallace (Jarryd), Grace Babcock, Ian Babcock, Addie Babcock; nieces and nephews, Scott Beard, Laura Beard, Craig Beard (Stacy), and Royce Horne; great-grandchildren, Levi Wallace and Wheeler Babcock; great-nieces/nephews, Henry and Eliza Beard, Graycen and Gavin Horne. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He is interred at Serenity Gardens in Largo, FL. For additional info and to leave condolences, visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.