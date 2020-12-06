KASPRZYK, Donald Matthew "Kazz" 73, of St. Pete Beach passed away at home Nov. 30, 2020, with his family at his bedside. Kazz moved to St. Pete Beach from New Jersey in 1983 for an increased quality of life for him and his family. Originally from Elizabeth, NJ, Kazz served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969. He married Linda Vazzano in 1973. Kazz worked for General Motors, but chose moving to Florida over becoming the youngest General Motors general manager in the U.S. In Florida he continued in the autobody field for Gulf Coast, Rick's European, Crown, and Superior Autobody. Kazz enjoyed all facets of beach living, friends, classic cars, and home improvement projects. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, of St. Pete Beach; sons, Lee Kasprzyk and wife Michelle Kasprzyk (Brenna), Jeff Bennett (Cody, Jeffrey) of St. Petersburg; and sister, Regina Dellane (Fred).



