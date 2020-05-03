KATTELL, Donald 92, of Seffner, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1927 in Johnson City, NY, the son of Irene (Ropic) and Stanley Katleski. Survivors include his sons, Randy (Karla) of Tampa, FL, Ricky of Seffner, FL; daughter, Rita Ann (Rob) Sveum of Lakeland, FL; three grandsons, Ryan, Logan and Jared; sister, Doris Balles (Raymond) of Johnson City, NY and brother, Floyd (Rose) Katleski of Endwell, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Kattell; daughter, Renee; and grandson, Chase. Donald was a veteran of WWII and served as a signalman in the Pacific Theater. At Donald's request there are no services planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store