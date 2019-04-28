HAFFNER, Donald L.
age 84, of New Port Richey, FL passed away on April 23, 2019. Don was born in Philadelphia, PA. He moved to Florida from Warminster, PA in 1981. He was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Port Richey. He is preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Christian. Loving family who survive are son, Michael Haffner (Charissa); daughters, Theresa Haffner (Scott Campbell), Janice Hammond Kruszka (Andy); eight grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. The family will be having private services. You may wish to donate in Don's memory to The Alzheimer's Family Organization.
Meadowlawn Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019