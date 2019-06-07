MARLER, Donald L.
77, of New Port Richey, Floridapassed away on May 30, 2019. Don moved to New Port Richey from the Chicago area in 1985. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melodye in June 2014; his son, Donald L. Marler 2nd in June of 2015; his parents, Richard and Rena Marler; and brother, Richard Marler Jr. He leaves behind his daughter, Carol L. Marler; his grandchildren, Alexis Marler and Cole Watson; his stepchildren, Rick Voytovich and Kim Bousquet; and step-grandchildren, Heather and Jenny Bousquet. Mr. Marler served in the US Army and was a com-bat Vietnam Veteran with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was a retired Representative with a national chemical company.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019