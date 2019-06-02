Donald L. Richards

RICHARDS, Donald L.

85, of Brooksville, FL, passed away May 26, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy, was the owner of Donald Richards Construction, a member of Faith Evangelical Presbyterian, American Builders Association, and built homes in Hernando County for many years. He was just as happy swinging his grandchildren on a swing as he was swinging a hammer. He is survived by his sons, Donald Richards (Kim) and Dale Richards (Teresa); brothers, William and Lawrence Richards; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel, with Pastor David Venable officiating.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
