85, of Brooksville, FL, passed away May 26, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy, was the owner of Donald Richards Construction, a member of Faith Evangelical Presbyterian, American Builders Association, and built homes in Hernando County for many years. He was just as happy swinging his grandchildren on a swing as he was swinging a hammer. He is survived by his sons, Donald Richards (Kim) and Dale Richards (Teresa); brothers, William and Lawrence Richards; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel, with Pastor David Venable officiating.
