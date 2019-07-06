SISMILICH, Donald LeRoy
"Don" a native of Jersey City, NJ and a 70 year resident of Tampa, passed away July 3, 2019. He served in the USAF and was a career Teco power plant employee of 37 years retiring as an Operations Supervisor known for setting crew safety records. He was a basketball star and is survived by his Hillsborough High School sweetheart and bride of 65 years, Dee Curry Sismilich. He is also survived by Terry Sismilich (wife Judy), Chris Sismilich (wife Liz), Lori Klebeck (husband Tom) as well as eight adoring grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, July 8, at 1 pm at Garden of Memories with a service beginning at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 6, 2019