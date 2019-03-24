McGOHON, Donald Lewis
"Donnie" 85, of Odessa, Florida, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Versailles, Kentucky, he was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed playing golf at the Silver Dollar Golf Course with all his great friends, and he never turned down a card game. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobbie McGohon and Tootie McGohon; his sister, Martha Jane Lewis; and a special daughter-in-law, Tracie East. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Lou McGohon; four sons, David McGohon, Mark McGohon, Robbie McGohon, Bill East; his daughters, Cathy Waiter and Nancy McGohon Shelman; his 13 grandchildren and his 11 great-grandchildren; and his loyal dog, Maggie. A celebration of his life service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019