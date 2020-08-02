1/1
Donald LONG
LONG, Donald L. 87, of Marion, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. No services are planned at this time. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Donald was born August 15, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Betty (Pedersen) Long. Survivors include his wife, Charlene of Marion; four sons, David Long of Orange City, Florida, Brian (Roxanne) Long of Mokena, Illinois, Brian (Diane) Braun of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Evan (Kathy) Braun of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Long of St. Petersburg, Florida; and a brother-in-law, Carl (Jackie) Edlund of Indianapolis, Indiana. To view a complete obituary or share a memory of Donald please go to: www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
