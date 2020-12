MACEINA, Donald 91, passed away on November 29, 2020 due to COVID complications. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and spent time in Japan. He was the loving father to Cristy, Dawn, Beth, Donald and Michele; husband to Shirley for 61 years; grandfather to Joey and Austin; and father-in-law to Thomas. We will miss him greatly and are thankful for all he taught us and to have had him in our lives.



