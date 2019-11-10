Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McCATTY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCATTY, Donald Kenneth Sr. an American Patriot, passed away on July 8, 2019, at his home in Cocoa, FL, surrounded by loved ones. Don is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Jo; daughter, Lorie Costa (Don); sons, Donald Jr. (Pam) and D. Thomas (Terry); Wilma Jo's children; brother, David (Vivian); sister, Hazel Robles (Edilio); grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin Katz (Aaron), Austin Costa, M.D. (Savannah Rose, M.D.), and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Carolyn Eloise Dominey; his niece, Rachael Mott and nephews, Eric Lien, Mark and Scott McCatty; many cousins, former brother-in-law, Paul Lien and best friend, Richard Miller. Don was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Doris and Freddie Hevia; father and stepmother, J.C. and Ruby McCatty; and brother, Allan McCatty. Don was born in Tampa on September 11, 1934. "Big Don" excelled in Football and Track at Brandon High School, class of 1953. He joined the United States Air Force specializing in radar and electronics. His family accompanied him to most of his duty stations in the USA and to Japan. He retired as a MSGT at MacDill AFB, then worked for GTE in Tampa. He eventually settled on Florida's east coast, retiring as an instructor from McDonnell Douglas (Boeing). Don loved the sea and restoring boats. He and his wife spent much time in Key West, where he loved to catch fish, lobster and SCUBA dive. He was very proud of his Spanish and Scottish heritages, loved studying ancient civilizations and Florida history. His life's extensive research on the Spanish Conquistador's journeys led him to write a book about his opinions regarding Hernando de Soto's Florida exploration. His book was completed several months before he passed. Don was a talented writer/illustrator and with his love of Florida nature, it prompted him to write a children's book a few years ago; partly illustrated by two of his grandchildren. A military memorial service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 12:30 pm. "Fair winds and following seas, Don."

