MILLER, Donald Ray of Clearwater Beach, FL. passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, March 10, 2020. Don was 79 years old. He was born in Chicago, and his family moved to Lakeland, FL. when he was 11. Don was an adventurer. When he was young he hitchhiked across the country, and then joined the Navy to see the rest of the world. He later traveled by RV with his wife Martha to all 48 states in the continental U.S. He finally settled part time in Colorado (later North Carolina) while maintaining his full-time residence in Lakeland, and after retirement, Clearwater Beach. Don was a competitive athlete. He played many sports, became a skier, and played softball until he was 78 years old. Don found his traveling companion, co-driver, and love of his life in Martha. Together they were active members in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Largo. The Lord and their Church provided a supportive and loving environment for both Don and Martha. Don is also survived by his loving daughters, Teresa Miller and Susan Miller of Lakeland; his stepson, Lance Wester of Clearwater; and his sister, Linda Waller (Bob) of Lakeland and brother, Bob Miller (Susan) of Denver. Don was preceded in his death by his parents, George and Lee Miller of Lakeland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center or the St. Paul Lutheran School Scholarship Fund. Services will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland Saturday, March 14, at 11:30 am. A viewing and visitation will begin one hour before the service. Refreshments will be available after the service. Family are invited to attend a short burial service at Oak Hill Cemetery on Bartow Highway shortly after refreshments. Online condolences may be left for the family at

