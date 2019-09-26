MURPHY, Donald H. was called home to the Lord September 23, 2019 at age 83, surrounded by family. Prede-ceased by his daughter, Sharon. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; daughter, Susan; son, Raymond; two sisters, Juanita and Sherry; brother, Keith; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Don was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a man of faith. He was a member of Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Gulfport, for over 20 years. He was an avid fisherman and bowler who enjoyed watching baseball and NASCAR, even attending a race in Charlotte with his daughter. A lover of desserts, Don is now perusing Jesus's never ending dessert table. Funeral Mass will be held at Donald's Church Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation. Sorensen Funeral Home SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019