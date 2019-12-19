Donald ODOM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald ODOM.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

ODOM, Donald 69, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned December 13, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. Donald is survived by his son, Kori Monroe (Twanna); daughter, Deanna Davalos (Roberto); brother , Anthony Harper; sister, Annette Harper (Gregory Moultrie); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Funeral Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.