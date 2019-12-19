ODOM, Donald 69, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned December 13, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. Donald is survived by his son, Kori Monroe (Twanna); daughter, Deanna Davalos (Roberto); brother , Anthony Harper; sister, Annette Harper (Gregory Moultrie); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Funeral Saturday, Dec. 21, 1 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019