86, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away March 15, 2019 at home under hospice care. Having been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer just 14 days prior, he passed peacefully in his sleep. He was born January 21, 1933 in Louisville, KY. He served in the Army, in the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska for a time. After his service to his country, Donald married LaVerne Howard, also of Louisville, KY in February 1957. They were married for 62 years. Coming to St. Petersburg in 1968, Donald was self-employed working in commercial and residential construction remodeling and installing various kinds of wall covering and painting. He retired in 1996, and was an avid fisherman and golfer and enjoyed his sports. Donald loved to laugh and to tell jokes. The youngest of seven siblings, he was preceded in death by both his parents, Stuart and Margaret Anderson; five brothers; two sisters; and his son, Deron Anderson. Donald is survived by his wife, LaVerne; son, Donald R. (Shari Floyd) Anderson II; daughter, Debora Anderson (Jim) Seasor; and grandchildren, Daryl, Kelli, and Andrew. Donald was a generous and giving man and was a member of his church for a little more than eight years. A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 2 pm, at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 4400 Shore Acres Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33703. A reception will follow the ceremony. Flowers may be sent to directly to the church or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church. All who wish to attend are welcome. Visit the family's guestbook online at:



