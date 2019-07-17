CHELF, Donald R.
87, died peacefully at home July 16, 2019. He was cared for tirelessly by his devoted wife, Suzanne and his daughter was also at his bedside. Don and Suzanne lived for many years in Buffalo, NY. He played football for the University of Iowa and the Buffalo Bills. He was a career teacher and coach and enjoyed golfing and watching all of the Tampa Bay teams. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Brett (Lauren); daughter, Beth (Eric); grandchildren Erin, Ethan, Charlotte, and Alison.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019