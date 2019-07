WILLIS, Donald Ralph86, of Plant City, FL passed away July 9, 2019. Born and raised in the Tri-City area of Upstate New York, he was the son of the late Al and Dorothy Bowen Willis. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dixie Lee Willis; children, Michael Willis of Virginia, Mark (Nancy) Willis of Plant City, FL, Matthew Willis of Plant City, FL; sister, Elizabeth Krupitza of Seminole, FL; grandchildren, Jonathan (Lorena) Willis of Plant City, FL and Rachel (Andy) Wingate of Lakeland, FL; great-grandchildren, Lydia Mae Wingate, Priscilla Jo Wingate, and Joanna Iris Willis. Donald was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia and Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City. Donald served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict . Donald worked and retired as a plumber. He was an avid golfer. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, Friday July 12, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City with funeral services to follow at 2 pm. Final interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.ca re