WILLIS, Donald Ralph
86, of Plant City, FL passed away July 9, 2019. Born and raised in the Tri-City area of Upstate New York, he was the son of the late Al and Dorothy Bowen Willis. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dixie Lee Willis; children, Michael Willis of Virginia, Mark (Nancy) Willis of Plant City, FL, Matthew Willis of Plant City, FL; sister, Elizabeth Krupitza of Seminole, FL; grandchildren, Jonathan (Lorena) Willis of Plant City, FL and Rachel (Andy) Wingate of Lakeland, FL; great-grandchildren, Lydia Mae Wingate, Priscilla Jo Wingate, and Joanna Iris Willis. Donald was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia and Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City. Donald served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Donald worked and retired as a plumber. He was an avid golfer. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, Friday July 12, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Plant City with funeral services to follow at 2 pm. Final interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 11, 2019