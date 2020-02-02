RICHMOND, Donald W. 94, of Seminole, FL, passed away, January 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jane Richmond. He is survived by a son and daughter; three grandsons; four great- grandchildren, loved ones and friends. Don was a decorated WWII Veteran, who served as an Army Paratrooper in the Asian Pacific Theater. He retired from Florida Power Corporation after many successful years as Director of Safety and Security. Don Richmond was a man of faith who loved his family, his church and his country. In retirement he invested in the lives of many youth serving in many capacities at Camp Horizon a Christian camp ministry in central Florida. Service will be held February 5 at 11 am at Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, Florida 33772. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Horizon, 7369 Sunnyside Drive, Leesburg, FL 34748. E. James Reese Funeral Home

