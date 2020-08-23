1/
Donald ROACH
ROACH, Donald A. 77, of Clearwater, FL passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Don was born in Lakeland, FL and grew up in Clearwater. He was the founder and owner of RichMaid Cabinets, Inc., was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church and Feather Sound Country Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Burton E. Roach. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally; two sons, Douglas and his wife Lesley and their daughters, Sarah and Caroline; David and his wife Jessica and their sons, Will, Cole and Jake; and daughter, Rebecca and her husband Pete Sepulveda and their children, Drew, Abby and Brooke. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Roach of North Carolina. A private, family service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 or suncoasthospice.org. To view full obit and sign Don's guestbook, please visit www.nationalcremation.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
