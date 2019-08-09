Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald ROY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROY, Donald John 98, of Clearwater, passed away at home July 31, 2019. Don was born Sept. 27, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Case School of Applied Science in 1942 and was soon drafted into the Army to serve in WWII. Don was assigned to the 321st Glider Field Artillery Battalion of the 101st Airborne Division ('Screaming Eagles'). He was a part of the D-Day invasion of France, landing on Utah Beach. In late 1944, Don received a battlefield commission and was transferred to the 326th Engineer Battalion, with whom he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. His service awards include two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. In 2016, Don was awarded the Legion of Honor by the French government for his service in France. While on furlough in Scotland, Don met Margaret Finlayson. They were married in Edinburgh in 1945 and moved to Clearwater in 1946. Don spent his career as a manufacturer's representative, selling commercial HVAC equipment. He enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, cooking for friends and family, and listening to jazz. He volunteered at Morton Plant Hospital for 23 years and treasured the time he spent there. Don is much loved and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Carolyn) and Richard; three grandchildren, Amber (Ben), Dan (Michelle) and Brian; three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Keagan and Dylan (they called him Grandpa-the-Great); and niece Jean Webb. He was preceded in death by Margaret, his wife of 63 years. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, 5-7 pm, in the Social Room of Harbor Oaks Place, 30 Turner St., Clearwater.

