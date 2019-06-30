STANLEY, Donald Sanford



of Seminole, FL died June 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Portland, Maine and grew up in DeLand, FL. He graduated from DeLand High School in June of 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Korean War, serving as a radar operator and mechanic. Thereafter he attended the University of Florida graduating June of 1960 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon retirement in 1998, he had been the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs resident engineer in the St. Petersburg Honeywell Plant for 14 years. He was a proud Gator Alumni, and as so, was a charter member of the University of Florida Alumni Association. He also held memberships in The American Legion, the Pinellas County Historical Society and The Pinellas County Genealogy Society. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Joanne (Jody); two sons, Ted (Linda) of Keystone Heights, Robert (Teressa) of Oldsmar; two daughters, Melinda Bailey of Tampa and Jennifer Vonhof (Jim) of Clearwater; eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren, a sister, Ada Hallstrom of DeLand; a brother, Walter Stanley (Cheryl) of Daytona Shores, and 10 nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Lake Seminole Square 8333 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772 on Friday, July 5 at 10 am. The interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, with Military Honors at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pinellas Animal Services. Condolences may be offered at



serenityfuneralhomelargo.com. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019