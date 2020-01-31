SMITH, Donald Christopher 72, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born April 29, 1947 in Tampa, Florida to the late Hardy and Pauline Smith. He was a US Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam conflict. He attended Hope Lutheran Church. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Denise Smith; son, Joe (Stacie) Smith; daughter, Jennifer (Russ) Bridges; grandchildren, Alanis, Ian, Sullivan, Fisher, Reef, and Wilder; brother, Hardy (Donna) Smith. The family will receive friends at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home from 12-2:30 pm, Saturday, February 1, followed by graveside services at 3 pm at Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Wayland Stewart officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories at: www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020