Donald SMITH

Service Information
Obituary
SMITH, Donald Christopher 72, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born April 29, 1947 in Tampa, Florida to the late Hardy and Pauline Smith. He was a US Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam conflict. He attended Hope Lutheran Church. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Denise Smith; son, Joe (Stacie) Smith; daughter, Jennifer (Russ) Bridges; grandchildren, Alanis, Ian, Sullivan, Fisher, Reef, and Wilder; brother, Hardy (Donna) Smith. The family will receive friends at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home from 12-2:30 pm, Saturday, February 1, followed by graveside services at 3 pm at Greenwood Cemetery with Reverend Wayland Stewart officiating. Please share your thoughts and memories at: www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020
