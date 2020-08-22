1/
Donald TERRY
TERRY, Donald "Don" of Apollo Beach, FL passed away August 17, 2020. He was 93 years old and is survived by his wife of 69 years; his children and their spouses; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his twin brother; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins. Don served during WWII aboard the destroyer USS Cone (DD-866), received his Bachelors' degree in Industrial Engineering from General Motors Institute, and had a successful work career in manufacturing. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, love of family, strong faith, outgoing personality, and love of sharing a story. Don passed at home after a long battle with cancer. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements have yet to be finalized. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 22, 2020
Don always had a fascinating story to to tell. He will be missed.
Jens
Family
August 21, 2020
We are truly honored to have met such a wonderful man. We always enjoyed his stories, and we know his memory will live on through his loving family.
Leah & Brian Roux
Family
August 21, 2020
Will raise a glass of Gentleman Jack today in your honor. You will be missed Pappa Don.
Marc
Family
