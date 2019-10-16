THOMAS, Donald 85, of Plant City, Florida, born on August 6, 1934, entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2019. He was a superintendent at Kingfords Mine with IMC and retired after 39 years. He enjoyed farming, and was well-known for his corn. He was a good husband, father, and Papa. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Inez Thomas; children, Linda Chestnut (George) of Graceville, Jeff Thomas (Sheila) of Lakeland, and Bill Thomas (Kathie) of Plant City; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Amy, Michael, and Zack; and five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cody, Xander, Liam, and Aleah. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Thomas; parents, George and Ola Thomas; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Gehan. A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17 at 11 am, at the First Baptist Church of Plant City, 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy., Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice, chaptershealth.org. Online expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019