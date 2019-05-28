Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Van Fleet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don loved to go boating and fishing. Tennis continued to be a major pastime in his life into his eighties, and he was an avid supporter of the Florida Gators. He was also an active member of the International



VanFLEET, Donald Stirrett "Don"of Tampa, FL, passed away May 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Imelda Dorsey Van Fleet. He is also survived by his daughter, Susan Van Fleet McGurk of Louisville, KY, her husband, Tim, and their sons, Drew of San Francisco, CA and Patrick of Louisville, KY; his daughter, Annette Van Fleet Nelson, her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Kela and Diana all of Tampa; and his nephew, Bruce VanFleet of Tampa.Don passed away on his 88th birthday. He was born in Clearwater, FL May 23, 1931, to Ralph Van Fleet Sr. and Flossie Van Fleet. He was the younger brother to Ralph Van Fleet Jr. Don's parents and brother preceded him in death.Don served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. While in the Army, he managed to indulge one of his passions by earning a spot on the Army tennis team.Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Don was dedicated to educational endeavors. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College, his Master's degree from Appalachian State University, and attended the University of Florida for his Ph.D. His professional life tells the story of his devotion to education and to the variety of pathways he followed to ensure students and teachers thrived. He started his career as a teacher at Mirror Lake Middle School in St. Petersburg, Florida. Don then became Assistant Principal at Dunedin High School before attaining the position of principal at Seminole High School in Largo, FL. Don's career took him and his family to Kingston, TN when he was named Dean of Students at Roane State Community College. Following his work in Tennessee, Don moved his family to Frankfort, KY where he was a stalwart supporter of educational initiatives working for the Legislative Research Commission. Don's passion for education led him to be Assistant Superintendent at Jefferson County Public Schools, Kentucky and Assistant Superintendent at Pinellas County Public Schools, Florida, before rising to be the Director of Public Schools for the state of Florida. Don continued advocating for students and teachers as the Assistant Superintendent of Lee County Public Schools, Florida and ended his professional career as Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, Florida. It is impossible to measure the profound and positive impact he had in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky on students, teachers, schools, systems, policies, and practices. His work lives on.Don loved to go boating and fishing. Tennis continued to be a major pastime in his life into his eighties, and he was an avid supporter of the Florida Gators. He was also an active member of the International Rotary Club for over 50 years. In retirement, he trained and served as a Stephen Minister providing support for hospitalized patients.Don had many talents and strengths that brought him fulfillment, but nothing made him happier than his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.A memorial service will be held May 31, 11 am, at St. James United Methodist Church, 16202 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa Palms, FL, 33647, where Don and Imelda have been longtime members.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at or The University of Florida, College of Education at uff.ufl.edu/education/

