VAUISO, Donald L. resident of St. Petersburg, died at home Aug. 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Dale; sons, James (Robin), Mark, David (Katina); daughters, Donna Lynch (Edward) and Maura Johnson; as well as two sisters, Marion Wilson and Arlene Sebastian of Connecticut.



