VIERLING M.D., Donald K. 85, of New Port Richey, died March 23, 2020. He was one of the original eight physicians instrumental in the launch of Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, where he practiced for over 37 years, serving as Chief of Staff for several years. He is survived by his wife, Kim; son, Kris (Sabrina); daughters, Bunny Lockard (Kris) and Hollie Strickland (Phil); sister, Nancy Pritchard; and eight grandchildren. Donald served as the charter president of the Port Richey Rotary Club, was currently a member of New Port Richey Rotary, and was a member of the advisory board of Pasco Hernando State College with 32 years of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dr. Donald and Kim Vierling Nursing Scholarship Fund at Pasco Hernando State College. Memorial services will be announced at a later date after the Corona Virus has been controlled. Arrangements by: Faupel Funeral Home

