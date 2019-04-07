SINE, Donald W.



87, of Largo, FL, passed away on April 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born on November 13, 1931 in Washington DC to his parents Ethel and Charles Sine. He was an active parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church since 1963. He married his soulmate, Dolly, in 1954. They raised four children, Alan, Dina, Donna, and Eric. Don served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.



He was employed by Honeywell and retired from the Largo Post Office. He was preceded in death by his son, Alan David Sine; granddaughter, Caroline Sine; parents, Ethel and Charles Sine; siblings, Chester Sine, Charles Sine, Anna Louise Tresek, Josephine Sine, and BettyMae Sine. Donald is survived by his wife, Elvira "Dolly" Sine; children, Dina Sine, Donna Sine Berbling, and Eric D. Sine (Susan); daughter-in- law, Dalila Sine; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Douglas Sine and Virginia Hedges.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9 from 6-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL, 33774. A Rosary service will begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 1:30 pm at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 1507 Trotter Road, Largo, FL, 33770. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park with military honors. Please contact Serenity Funeral Home for more information at 727-562-2080. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. The Sine family is forever grateful to the staff at Empath Hospice for the care they received.



