Donald Wasylyna

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wasylyna.
Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Obituary
Send Flowers

WASYLYNA, Donald John 73, of Tampa, passed away at his home, November 1, 2019. He was a Vietnam decorated war veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the and the NRA. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, June Wasylyna; two sons, Donald (Michelle) Wasylyna and Jay Michael Wasylyna; sister, Vera Perkins; brother, Andrew Theodore Wasylyna; sister, Ania (Jim) Meyer; grandsons, Andrew and Ethan Wasylyna; nephews, Zach and Jonathan Wasylyna, John and Joseph Fons; nieces, Julie Ferris, Jacqueline Baxter, Alex Wheeler, and Danielle Wheeler. Please view and sign our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.