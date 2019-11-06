WASYLYNA, Donald John 73, of Tampa, passed away at his home, November 1, 2019. He was a Vietnam decorated war veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the and the NRA. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, June Wasylyna; two sons, Donald (Michelle) Wasylyna and Jay Michael Wasylyna; sister, Vera Perkins; brother, Andrew Theodore Wasylyna; sister, Ania (Jim) Meyer; grandsons, Andrew and Ethan Wasylyna; nephews, Zach and Jonathan Wasylyna, John and Joseph Fons; nieces, Julie Ferris, Jacqueline Baxter, Alex Wheeler, and Danielle Wheeler. Please view and sign our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019