Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald WHITE. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM St. Dunstan Anglican Church 2790 Sunnybreeze Avenue Largo , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE, Donald P. Jr. age 63, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Largo High School, class of 1974, and received his Bachelor's from Florida State University, class of 1978. He was active in Belleair Town Government. He worked as a national sales manager for 30 plus years and retired at age 59 in 2016. In his retirement, he enjoyed scuba diving, watching FSU football, drinking coffee, playing with his Great Dane and spending quality time with his family. Don was a mentor to many friends and family and had a large, giving heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia White. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ann; and his two sons, Corey and Cameron; as well as numerous friends and extended family. Services for Don's memorial will be held Friday, October 11, 2 pm, at St. Dunstan Anglican Church, 2790 Sunnybreeze Avenue, Largo, FL 33770. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

WHITE, Donald P. Jr. age 63, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Largo High School, class of 1974, and received his Bachelor's from Florida State University, class of 1978. He was active in Belleair Town Government. He worked as a national sales manager for 30 plus years and retired at age 59 in 2016. In his retirement, he enjoyed scuba diving, watching FSU football, drinking coffee, playing with his Great Dane and spending quality time with his family. Don was a mentor to many friends and family and had a large, giving heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia White. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ann; and his two sons, Corey and Cameron; as well as numerous friends and extended family. Services for Don's memorial will be held Friday, October 11, 2 pm, at St. Dunstan Anglican Church, 2790 Sunnybreeze Avenue, Largo, FL 33770. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.