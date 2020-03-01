|
YOUNG, Col. Donald J. USAF (Ret.) "Roger" of Tampa, age 96 passed away Saturday, February 22. He is predeceased by his wife, Wanda Rae (nee Rogers); and survived by their daughter, Kelly, of Tampa; and his sister, Daleen Cote, of Warrick, RI. Born in Brooklyn, NYC, NY he had resided in Florida since early childhood; in Temple Terrace from 1974 until 2011 and John Knox Village, now Concordia Village, until passing. He attended various Florida public schools. Upon graduating from Jefferson High School in 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant and pilot in April 1944. In 1947 he transferred to the United States Air Force upon its autonomy from the Army. He was a combat veteran of WW II, and the Korean police action and was a logistics advisor to the Vietnam Air Force during the Vietnam conflict earning the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, eleven Air medals, the Bronze Star and other U.S. and foreign awards and decorations. Retired as an Air Force Colonel in September 1974 after 32 years of service, he attended The University of South Florida earning a Baccalaureate degree in Business Administration-Management, a Master's degree in Public Administration and Florida teaching certification. From 1979 until 1992 he was a certified Flight Instructor and air charter pilot at Peter O. Knight and other local airports. He retired from those pursuits in 1992 for health reasons. He was a docent/volunteer at Lowry Park Zoo, now Zoo Tampa for many years. At the request of the deceased no memorial service will be held. His ashes will be spread in the gulf as were his wife's and a celebration of their life will occur in the future. Cremation through Adams & Jennings Funeral Home, Tampa, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020