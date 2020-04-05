MORGAN, Donavan 28, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned March 27, 2020. He is survived by his dearest parents, Marsha T. Brown and Virgil B. Morgan Sr.; brother, Virgil B. Morgan Jr.; loving grandparents, Harvey Brown Sr. and Patricia Morgan; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, April 11, 11 am at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020